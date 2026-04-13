Cop suspended after brigadier, son assaulted for objecting to drinking

After a serving Indian Army Brigadier and his son were allegedly attacked by a group of eight to 10 people in Vasant Enclave, South Delhi, on Saturday night, the police have suspended an unnamed investigating officer, Hindustan Times reported. The incident occurred when the officer confronted two men drinking alcohol in a high-end, parked car. The attack left the Brigadier's son seriously injured and also involved the manhandling of the officer himself.

Legal proceedings PCR vehicle dispatched but no action taken Despite a PCR vehicle being dispatched after the family called the police helpline, no action was taken at the scene. Colonel Danvir Singh, who spoke to the Brigadier, described those involved as "antisocial elements." He also said an FIR was registered only after persistent efforts by the family. Ashok Bijalwan, a submariner veteran and geostrategist, posted on social media, calling for accountability and strict action against both the accused and police officers present during the incident.

Medical assistance Complaint not initially registered at police station After the incident, the injured Brigadier and his son were taken to a military hospital for treatment. Colonel Singh described it as "a glimmer of hope" that those responsible would face action. The family's ordeal continued at Vasant Vihar Police Station, where their complaint was initially not registered, and immediate medical help was denied.

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