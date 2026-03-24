Delhi budget 2026-27: CM Rekha Gupta focuses on drones, AI

AI, semiconductors, and startup policy

The budget also sets aside ₹1 crore for semiconductor innovation and ₹8.2 crore for two new AI centers. These will be hubs for research, fresh ideas, and helping startups in fields like healthcare, education, and governance.

Plus, schools get a ₹10 crore boost to use AI for better student assessments.

And here's something ambitious: a draft Startup Policy aims to support 5,000 startups by 2035 with a hefty ₹350 crore investment over five years in areas like AI, robotics, and fintech.