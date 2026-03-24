Delhi budget 2026-27: CM Rekha Gupta focuses on drones, AI
Delhi just dropped its 2026-27 budget, and it's all about boosting tech.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is putting big focus (and funds) into drones, semiconductors, and AI to make governance and education smarter.
A Drone Policy is being drafted with ₹1 crore proposed for 2026-27 to attract private investment and help startups create jobs.
AI, semiconductors, and startup policy
The budget also sets aside ₹1 crore for semiconductor innovation and ₹8.2 crore for two new AI centers. These will be hubs for research, fresh ideas, and helping startups in fields like healthcare, education, and governance.
Plus, schools get a ₹10 crore boost to use AI for better student assessments.
And here's something ambitious: a draft Startup Policy aims to support 5,000 startups by 2035 with a hefty ₹350 crore investment over five years in areas like AI, robotics, and fintech.