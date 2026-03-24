Delhi budget 2026-27: Education still gets biggest slice

Major money for transport, housing

There's major money for transport (₹12,613 crore) and housing (₹11,572 crore), with big projects like metro expansion and road upgrades in the works.

The budget keeps popular perks like free bus rides for women and electricity subsidies.

Plus, there are fresh moves in tech: ₹8.2 crore is set aside for AI Centers of Excellence.

To cover costs, Delhi expects to bring in ₹74,000 crore from taxes and will borrow to manage a fiscal gap of over ₹16,000 crore.