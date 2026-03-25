Delhi budget 2026-27: EVs, metro get big boost

What's in the EV push

The city wants 7,500 busses by March 2027, with most running on electricity.

Metro expansion isn't slowing down either: ₹2,885 crore is set aside for new phases, plus fresh Namo Bharat corridors for better NCR connections.

There's also a cool ₹200 crore in Delhi's updated EV Policy to make buying (and charging) electric rides easier and nudge more folks toward zero-emission commuting.