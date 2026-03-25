Delhi budget 2026-27: EVs, metro get big boost
India
Delhi just dropped its 2026-27 budget, and the spotlight is on cleaner, greener travel.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced ₹8,374 crore to boost electric vehicles and expand Metro lines.
As part of the PM E-DRIVE scheme, 6,130 new electric busses are coming soon, so expect quieter streets and less pollution.
What's in the EV push
The city wants 7,500 busses by March 2027, with most running on electricity.
Metro expansion isn't slowing down either: ₹2,885 crore is set aside for new phases, plus fresh Namo Bharat corridors for better NCR connections.
There's also a cool ₹200 crore in Delhi's updated EV Policy to make buying (and charging) electric rides easier and nudge more folks toward zero-emission commuting.