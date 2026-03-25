Delhi budget 2026-27: Rekha Gupta focuses on urban infrastructure India Mar 25, 2026

Delhi's new budget just dropped, and it's all about making daily life smoother.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has set aside major funds: ₹5,921 crore for the Public Works Department and ₹7,887 crore for the Urban Development and Housing Department.

The plan? Strengthen and redevelop around 750km of PWD (Public Works Department) roads to cut down on traffic jams and make getting around easier.