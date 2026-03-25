Delhi budget 2026-27: Rekha Gupta focuses on urban infrastructure
Delhi's new budget just dropped, and it's all about making daily life smoother.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has set aside major funds: ₹5,921 crore for the Public Works Department and ₹7,887 crore for the Urban Development and Housing Department.
The plan? Strengthen and redevelop around 750km of PWD (Public Works Department) roads to cut down on traffic jams and make getting around easier.
Flyovers, underpasses, and expanded roads get funding
Big projects are in the spotlight: Barapullah flyover gets ₹210 crore, Najafgarh flyover expansion scores ₹454 crore, and there's funding to extend Mukarba Chowk underpass plus elevate the Bhalswa-NH-1 road.
Unauthorized colonies aren't left out either: they're getting a significant ₹800 crore boost.
Emergency operations center on the way
The budget also pushes for greener moves with ₹50 crore to swap out old streetlights for smart LEDs, so brighter nights and lower energy bills.
Plus, there's a fresh focus on safety: ₹10 crore will go toward a new emergency operations center to help Delhi handle disasters better.