Delhi budget 2026-27: ₹18.5cr set aside for AI education India Mar 25, 2026

Delhi's government is stepping up its tech game; ₹18.5 crore has just been set aside to boost artificial intelligence (AI) education in public schools for 2026-27.

Inspired by the recent AI Summit, this move means students will get hands-on with AI programs, data analysis workshops, and even field trips, all designed to make learning more future-ready and globally competitive.