Delhi budget 2026-27: ₹18.5cr set aside for AI education
India
Delhi's government is stepping up its tech game; ₹18.5 crore has just been set aside to boost artificial intelligence (AI) education in public schools for 2026-27.
Inspired by the recent AI Summit, this move means students will get hands-on with AI programs, data analysis workshops, and even field trips, all designed to make learning more future-ready and globally competitive.
₹150 crore to expand smart boards in classrooms
That's not all: ₹150 crore is also going toward expanding smart boards in classrooms.
Around 7,000 classrooms currently have smart boards; for 2026-27, the target is to equip 8,777 additional classrooms with smart boards.
The stated goal is to expand smart boards to 21,000 classrooms.