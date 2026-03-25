Delhi budget 2026-27: ₹200cr set aside for EV Policy 2.0

Other highlights from the budget

There's money set aside to electrify bus depots and build more charging stations, so EVs aren't just talk.

Free DTC bus rides for women and transgender passengers are sticking around with ₹450 crore backing that promise.

Plus, expect smoother commutes with major funding for new Metro lines (Phases IV and V) and regional rapid transit upgrades.

Even commercial vehicles get an update: new automated testing centers will help keep the roads safer and cleaner for everyone.