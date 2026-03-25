Delhi budget 2026-27: ₹200cr set aside for EV Policy 2.0
Delhi just rolled out a plan that earmarks approximately ₹11,000 crore for the transport sector in the 2026-27 budget to improve urban mobility.
The plan? Invest ₹200 crore in Electric Vehicle Policy 2.0, bring in 6,130 additional electric busses under the PM E-DRIVE scheme (in a phased manner; the government has separately committed to deploying 7,500 busses by March 2027, including 5,800 electric busses, and has a long-term target of 13,000 electric busses by 2029), and keep public transport moving toward a zero-emission future.
Other highlights from the budget
There's money set aside to electrify bus depots and build more charging stations, so EVs aren't just talk.
Free DTC bus rides for women and transgender passengers are sticking around with ₹450 crore backing that promise.
Plus, expect smoother commutes with major funding for new Metro lines (Phases IV and V) and regional rapid transit upgrades.
Even commercial vehicles get an update: new automated testing centers will help keep the roads safer and cleaner for everyone.