Delhi budget 2026-27: ₹7,406cr set aside for women, children
Delhi just rolled out its 2026-27 budget, setting aside a hefty ₹7,406 crore for women and child development.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta says the focus is on making the city safer and more supportive for women and transgender people, with plans covering safety upgrades, financial help, and skill-building.
New scheme to help women, trans persons get e-auto permits
The new DURGA scheme will support 1,000 women and 100 transgender persons in obtaining e-auto permits in its first phase.
There's also a promise of ₹2,500 per month to eligible women under the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana (a previously made election promise).
For entrepreneurs, ₹10 crore goes to Rani Haat to help women-led businesses grow.
Safety gets a push too: ₹225 crore is set aside for maintaining CCTV cameras and adding 50,000 more across Delhi.
Plus, there are extra funds for free LPG cylinders during festivals and continued free DTC bus rides.
And with the Lakhpati Betiya Yojana getting ₹128 crore, girls get support from birth all the way through graduation.