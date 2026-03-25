Delhi budget 2026-27: ₹7,406cr set aside for women, children

New scheme to help women, trans persons get e-auto permits

The new DURGA scheme will support 1,000 women and 100 transgender persons in obtaining e-auto permits in its first phase.

There's also a promise of ₹2,500 per month to eligible women under the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana (a previously made election promise).

For entrepreneurs, ₹10 crore goes to Rani Haat to help women-led businesses grow.

Safety gets a push too: ₹225 crore is set aside for maintaining CCTV cameras and adding 50,000 more across Delhi.

Plus, there are extra funds for free LPG cylinders during festivals and continued free DTC bus rides.

And with the Lakhpati Betiya Yojana getting ₹128 crore, girls get support from birth all the way through graduation.