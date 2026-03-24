Delhi budget 2026: Education gets lion's share

More opportunities for students

This budget is all about giving young people more opportunities, whether it's better school buildings (₹200 crore), upgraded facilities (₹275 crore), or more chances to shine through talent hunts and sports hostels.

There's even a new policy coming up to improve pre-school education. Plus, extra support is planned so SC, ST, and OBC students can join in these programs too.

If you're a student in Delhi, this could mean better resources—and more ways to chase your goals.