Delhi budget 2026: Education gets lion's share
Delhi just rolled out a ₹1.03 lakh crore budget, with nearly one-fifth (₹19,148 crore) set aside for education.
This means free bicycles for over 100,000 Class IX girls in government schools and free laptops for meritorious students of Classes 10 and 12.
The city is also getting 10 new Kendriya Vidyalayas, its first Sainik School, and an Integrated Education Hub in Narela.
More opportunities for students
This budget is all about giving young people more opportunities, whether it's better school buildings (₹200 crore), upgraded facilities (₹275 crore), or more chances to shine through talent hunts and sports hostels.
There's even a new policy coming up to improve pre-school education. Plus, extra support is planned so SC, ST, and OBC students can join in these programs too.
If you're a student in Delhi, this could mean better resources—and more ways to chase your goals.