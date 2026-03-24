Delhi budget 2026: LPG cylinders for poor families on festivals
Delhi's 2026 budget now includes a ₹260 crore plan to help ration card-holding families get two free LPG cylinders each year, one for Holi and one for Diwali.
Announced by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, this move is meant to make cooking gas more affordable for low-income households feeling the pinch of rising prices.
Scheme to benefit 1.75 million households
This scheme will reach about 1.75 million households (covering more than 7.2 million beneficiaries), including new ration card holders and migrants.
The money goes straight into Aadhaar-linked bank accounts via Direct Benefit Transfer, with eligible families getting either ₹853 or ₹553 per cylinder depending on their central subsidy status.
The first round of aid lands just in time for Holi, offering some real relief during festival season.