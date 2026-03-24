Delhi budget 2026: ₹9,000cr for water supply, sewage upgrade

The plan aims to reduce water wastage

This investment means cleaner, safer water for millions of Delhiites and less chance of flooding in your neighborhood.

With new projects like the Chandrawal plant expansion (backed by both state and central funds), old pipes will be replaced, sewage capacity will rise, and the city hopes to cut massive leaks from 45% down to just 15%.

It's a big step toward making sure everyone gets fair access to water as Delhi keeps growing.