Delhi building collapse kills 24 year old medical graduate Ekta
Ekta, a 24-year-old medical graduate from Rajasthan, tragically lost her life in a Delhi building collapse on Saturday night.
She had just stepped out for dinner when the incident happened.
Her father rushed from Alwar and waited nearly 19 hours at the site, hoping for her rescue.
Sadly, Ekta's body was found by rescue workers on Sunday.
Father sold land for Kyrgyzstan MBBS
Ekta's family worked hard to support her medical studies: her father even sold land to fund her MBBS in Kyrgyzstan.
She recently returned to India and was preparing for her qualifying exam.
She always wanted to become a doctor, said her father, still heartbroken as they face their loss just days before what would have been her 25th birthday.
Collapse raises Delhi safety concerns
The tragedy has sparked fresh worries about safety regulations in Delhi, reminding us how critical proper enforcement is for everyone's well-being.