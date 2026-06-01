Delhi building collapse near Saket kills 6, including 5 students

The students were preparing for tough professional exams: two were MBBS graduates aiming to clear the FMGE, while three others were studying for GATE to land government jobs or pursue higher studies. Their sudden loss has deeply impacted their loved ones and the local community.

Victims' personal dreams and sacrifices

Kapil had just performed exceptionally well in the interview at BARC, his dream job.

Ekta's father sold family land so she could become a doctor.

Parvati, another victim, ran a beloved student canteen known for affordable meals.

Each story is a reminder of how much was lost in this tragedy.