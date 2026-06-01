Delhi building near Saket metro collapses killing at least 6
A multi-story building near Saket metro station in Delhi suddenly collapsed Saturday evening, leaving at least six people dead and several trapped under debris.
The structure housed coaching centers, cafes, and offices; its upper floor was still under construction.
Rescue teams, including NDRF and local volunteers, continued operations through the night while authorities investigate what caused the disaster.
Saket canteen for exam students crushed
The collapse crushed a canteen where students prepping for exams like GATE and NEET often hung out.
Kapil, 28, who had performed well in a BARC interview, was celebrating there with friends when tragedy struck.
Another victim was Nalin Ray, 23, an engineering grad preparing for GATE.
Eyewitnesses described hearing loud cracks before the building fell; one said it felt like an earthquake, and some locals believe rescue efforts were delayed.