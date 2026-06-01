Delhi building near Saket metro collapses killing at least 6

Saket canteen for exam students crushed

The collapse crushed a canteen where students prepping for exams like GATE and NEET often hung out.

Kapil, 28, who had performed well in a BARC interview, was celebrating there with friends when tragedy struck.

Another victim was Nalin Ray, 23, an engineering grad preparing for GATE.

Eyewitnesses described hearing loud cracks before the building fell; one said it felt like an earthquake, and some locals believe rescue efforts were delayed.