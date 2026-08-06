Delhi businessman receives extortion call claiming Goldy Brar demanded ₹5cr
India
A Delhi businessman allegedly received another extortion call from someone claiming to be gangster Goldy Brar, demanding ₹5 crore and warning of "dire consequences" if he didn't pay up.
This follows a similar voice note he received in July, also using Brar's name.
Punjabi Bagh police probe call origin
The businessman reported the latest call to Punjabi Bagh police, who are now digging into whether it came from abroad or through an internet app.
Investigators have ramped up their tech surveillance since his first complaint.
For context: Goldy Brar is wanted for several crimes.