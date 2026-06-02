Delhi Cabinet rolls out ₹75,000/hectare relief for about 10,000 farmers
India
Delhi's Cabinet just rolled out a relief package, ₹75,000 per hectare, for about 10,000 farmers whose crops got wiped out by heavy rains and waterlogging last August and September.
Officials say the damage was total across more than 4,400 hectares of farmland.
Only registered landowners eligible for relief
This support is way higher than the old ₹20,000 per acre scheme from 2015. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta shared that farmers will now get full compensation under the updated policy.
Only registered landowners qualify; company-owned land, gram sabha plots, and farmhouse properties with permanent walls aren't included.
The move aims to give fair help to those hit hardest by the floods.