Delhi cancels 4.2 lakh ration cards: Here's what's happening

Why does this matter?

With so many cards canceled across India (over 2.49 crore (timeframe not specified in the provided source)), governments are trying to make sure only those who really need help get it.

In Delhi, if someone doesn't collect their rations for three months, their card could be canceled—opening up space for around 1.5 lakh applicants in the queue who could be accommodated after cancelations.

It's all about making the system fairer and more efficient for everyone who relies on it.