Delhi cancels ₹6cr boat tender for VIPs on Yamuna inspection

Investigation has started into how the tender was handled

An investigation has started into how the tender was handled, since the boats were meant for dignitaries checking on river cleanup efforts.

Opposition parties accused the government of wasting public money.

Parvesh Verma said the executive engineer and assistant engineer were suspended for issuing the tenders without prior information and announced the tender's cancelation

and Verma's office said directions were issued that any future procurement of boats will be limited to essential functions of the department.