Delhi cancels ₹6cr boat tender for VIPs on Yamuna inspection
Delhi just called off plans to buy two super-expensive boats (think air-conditioned cabins, vegan leather seats, and even a pantry) for VIP inspections of the Yamuna River.
Each boat would have cost over ₹3 crore.
The move was dropped after a critical report led to two officials being suspended.
Investigation has started into how the tender was handled
An investigation has started into how the tender was handled, since the boats were meant for dignitaries checking on river cleanup efforts.
Opposition parties accused the government of wasting public money.
Parvesh Verma said the executive engineer and assistant engineer were suspended for issuing the tenders without prior information and announced the tender's cancelation
and Verma's office said directions were issued that any future procurement of boats will be limited to essential functions of the department.