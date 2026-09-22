Delhi Chief Electoral Officer says sir notice not automatic deletion
Worried about losing your spot on the voter list?
Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer wants you to know that getting a notice during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) doesn't mean you're automatically deleted.
If there's an issue, your case will get a proper hearing, and you'll have a chance to appeal before any names are removed.
Reply to sir by Oct 29
These SIR notices are just about fixing errors or mismatched details in the electoral roll.
You can check the full list of noticed electors at ceodelhinet.nic.in or at designated polling locations.
If you get a notice, send in your reply and documents to your local officer by October 29.
Special enrollment camps Sept 27
Thinking of registering? There are special enrollment camps on September 27, plus targeted drives on September 23 and 24, perfect for first-timers.
The final updated voter list drops November 4.