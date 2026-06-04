Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta visits Malviya Nagar fire victims
India
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta stopped by Max Hospital on Thursday to meet people hurt in the recent Malviya Nagar fire.
She spoke with families, promised government support for their recovery, and acknowledged how tough the past week has been after the fire caused major damage and several injuries in their neighborhood.
Gupta announces ₹10L, urges fire safety
Gupta announced ₹10 lakh compensation for the victims of the fire tragedy and pushed officials to provide quick relief and medical help.
She also called for stronger fire safety measures across Delhi, saying her government would take necessary steps to enhance fire safety protocols across Delhi.