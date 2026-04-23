Delhi civil service aspirant raped, killed by Rahul Meena
India
A 22-year-old woman who was preparing for her civil service exams at home in Delhi's Kailash Hills was tragically raped and killed on Wednesday.
The accused, 19-year-old Rahul Meena, reportedly got in with a spare key and attacked her while she was studying.
Rahul Meena arrested in Dwarka hotel
Police said Meena strangled her with a phone charger cable before stealing cash and jewelry from the house.
The crime took place just half an hour before her parents returned home and found her.
Meena was arrested hours later at a hotel in Dwarka.
He is now under investigation for this case and possibly another similar incident in Rajasthan on the same day.