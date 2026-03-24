Delhi CM presents ₹1,03,700cr budget, biggest in city's history

Major focus on infrastructure and environment

A major slice (₹30,800 crore) is set aside for projects like better water supply, cleaning up the Yamuna, and improving transport.

It is ₹30,799.72 crore — higher than the 2025-26 budget estimate (about ₹28,000 crore) but lower than the 2025-26 revised estimate (₹32,600 crore).

Delhi is betting big on GST and other taxes to boost its income.

Gupta also highlighted that Delhi's economy is growing strong, with per capita income expected to hit ₹5.3 lakh and Delhi's share of national GDP is estimated at 3.72% for 2026-27, up from 3.67% in 2024-25.