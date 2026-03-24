Delhi CM presents ₹1,037cr 'green budget' for FY27
Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta just rolled out a ₹1.037 lakh crore "green budget" for 2026-27; with a big focus on the environment, 21% of the total spend is going to green initiatives.
The plan also boosts spending on urban development, roads, and power upgrades.
Delhi's economy is expected to grow a bit faster for FY27, with GSDP projected at 5.09%.
Budget focuses on clean air, water conservation
With pollution and rapid urban growth still major issues in Delhi, this budget highlights clean air, water conservation, dust-free roads, and waste management; things that directly impact your daily life in the city.
A government official said the administration is committed to improving air and water quality.
Plus, Delhi now ranks third nationally in per capita income under its current governance model—so these changes could mean more opportunities ahead.