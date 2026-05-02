Delhi CM Rekha Gupta launches 'Catch the Rain 2026' campaign

Delhi introduces rainwater mandates and incentives

Here's what's new: buildings of at least 100 square meters will now install rainwater harvesting systems: if you do, you can snag up to a 10% rebate on your water bill.

All government offices have to join in too, with their systems being checked and repaired as needed.

Plus, if you need help setting things up at home or work, the Delhi Jal Board is offering up to ₹50,000 in financial and technical support.

The big idea? Verma says it's not about having enough water: it's about managing it better together as Delhi keeps growing.