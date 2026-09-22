Delhi CM Rekha Gupta launches PM Surya Ghar solar portal
Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has launched the Delhi PM Surya Ghar portal to help residents install rooftop solar panels.
The site puts the information you need (subsidies, authorized vendors, and services) in one spot.
If you're thinking about solar, you can get up to ₹1.56 lakh in combined subsidies from the central and Delhi governments for systems up to 3 kW.
Homes up to 400 units eligible
If your home uses up to 400 units of electricity a month, you're eligible for the program, with no upfront payment needed for rooftop solar systems up to 3 kW.
Both governments chip in with subsidies of up to ₹78,000 each. Live in a group housing society? There's an extra subsidy for common spaces too.
Plus, if your monthly usage is up to 200 units and drops further after going solar, you could score an extra incentive on your bill.