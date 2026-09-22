Delhi CM Rekha Gupta launches PM Surya Ghar solar portal

If your home uses up to 400 units of electricity a month, you're eligible for the program, with no upfront payment needed for rooftop solar systems up to 3 kW.

Both governments chip in with subsidies of up to ₹78,000 each. Live in a group housing society? There's an extra subsidy for common spaces too.

Plus, if your monthly usage is up to 200 units and drops further after going solar, you could score an extra incentive on your bill.