Delhi CM Rekha Gupta presents city's 1st-ever green budget

Education, transport, and health also get dedicated funding

Education is getting a big boost too: 18% of the budget goes here, including funds for bicycles so 130,000 Class IX girls can get to school more easily.

The city also plans nine new flyovers to help with traffic jams and has earmarked ₹8,374 crore to make all public transport electric by 2029.

Health, urban development, social welfare, and water projects are also in line for dedicated funding as part of a bigger push for a greener, more inclusive Delhi.