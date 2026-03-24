Delhi CM Rekha Gupta presents city's 1st-ever green budget
Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta just rolled out the city's first-ever green budget, setting aside ₹1.03 lakh crore for the year.
What stands out? A solid 21% is going straight to eco-friendly projects, like supporting women-led self-help groups through Raani Haat and giving out e-autorickshaw permits to women and transgender people under the Durga scheme.
Education, transport, and health also get dedicated funding
Education is getting a big boost too: 18% of the budget goes here, including funds for bicycles so 130,000 Class IX girls can get to school more easily.
The city also plans nine new flyovers to help with traffic jams and has earmarked ₹8,374 crore to make all public transport electric by 2029.
Health, urban development, social welfare, and water projects are also in line for dedicated funding as part of a bigger push for a greener, more inclusive Delhi.