Delhi CM Rekha Gupta reviews heat wave action plan 2026
With Delhi's heat soaring, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has taken stock of preparedness under the Heat Wave Action Plan 2026.
The city is setting up drinking water points and cool rooms in hospitals.
Schools have been told to keep oral rehydration salts (ORS) handy and stick to safety rules, while parents are encouraged to dress children in light clothes and speak up if there are any issues.
Delhi Police installs over 11,000 coolers
Hospitals are adding more beds and preparing ambulances for heat emergencies.
Delhi Police are pitching in by installing more than 11,000 air coolers and nearly 2,000 water coolers across the city, handing out ORS packets too.
In addition, 339 health centers now have extra heat supplies.
Construction workers get shaded rest spots and adjusted work hours so they aren't stuck outside during peak heat.
All these efforts come from a big team-up between the Disaster Management Authority, non-governmental organizations (NGOs), and other partners.