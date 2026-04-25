Delhi CM Rekha Gupta reviews heat wave action plan 2026

Delhi Police installs over 11,000 coolers

Hospitals are adding more beds and preparing ambulances for heat emergencies.

Delhi Police are pitching in by installing more than 11,000 air coolers and nearly 2,000 water coolers across the city, handing out ORS packets too.

In addition, 339 health centers now have extra heat supplies.

Construction workers get shaded rest spots and adjusted work hours so they aren't stuck outside during peak heat.

All these efforts come from a big team-up between the Disaster Management Authority, non-governmental organizations (NGOs), and other partners.