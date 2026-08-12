Delhi commuter jumps from Rapido after driver ignored stop requests
India
Ayesha Srivastav, a Delhi commuter, jumped off a moving Rapido scooter on August 11 after the driver suddenly took her down an unfamiliar route.
She asked him to stop several times, but he refused, leaving her no choice but to leap off for her own safety.
Ayesha Srivastav's post prompts Rapido probe
Ayesha was injured in the fall and later shared her story on Instagram, where it quickly went viral. She called out Rapido's customer care for being of no help and urged stronger safety measures for women using ride apps.
Rapido has since promised an investigation and says it will take action against the driver once it has more details.
The incident has sparked fresh concerns about passenger safety in app-based rides.