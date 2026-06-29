Delhi congestion drops nearly 1 3rd after AI traffic enforcement
India
Good news for anyone driving in Delhi: traffic congestion dropped by nearly one-third between April and June 25, 2026.
This big improvement comes from new AI-powered traffic systems and stricter enforcement.
On average, jammed roads shrank from about 48km to just over 32km, making city commutes noticeably smoother.
Project Sangam records mixed Delhi results
Project Sangam, led by India's lieutenant governor, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, focused on the city's busiest spots.
Over half of the targeted areas saw real progress: Pushta Road cut jams by 82.59%, and Khajuri Chowk plus Teen Murti Roundabout also cleared up a lot.
But not everywhere is in the clear: Bhavbhuti Marg's congestion actually shot up due to construction, and stubborn bottlenecks like Dwarka Mor still need fixing.