Delhi congestion drops nearly 1 3rd after AI traffic enforcement

Project Sangam records mixed Delhi results

Project Sangam, led by India's lieutenant governor, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, focused on the city's busiest spots.

Over half of the targeted areas saw real progress: Pushta Road cut jams by 82.59%, and Khajuri Chowk plus Teen Murti Roundabout also cleared up a lot.

But not everywhere is in the clear: Bhavbhuti Marg's congestion actually shot up due to construction, and stubborn bottlenecks like Dwarka Mor still need fixing.