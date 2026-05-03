Delhi cools after thunderstorms as IMD issues yellow alert

IMD forecasts above-normal May rainfall

The IMD says most of India will see above-normal rainfall this May (except some eastern, northeastern and east-central states).

Kerala is bracing for heavy rain and gusty winds, especially in Kollam and Alappuzha.

Jammu and Kashmir will keep getting showers with thunderstorms, while Assam and other parts of northeast India are also in for more rain.

Southern states like Tamil Nadu are looking at steady downpours too, so keep your umbrellas handy!