Delhi cools after thunderstorms as IMD issues yellow alert
Delhi just got a break from the heat with Saturday night's thunderstorms, and there's more on the way.
The IMD has put out a yellow alert for possible rain and storms over the next two days, so expect cooler temperatures: highs around 36 to 38 degrees Celsius and lows near 26 to 28 degrees Celsius.
Air quality was moderate, so you can breathe a little easier.
IMD forecasts above-normal May rainfall
The IMD says most of India will see above-normal rainfall this May (except some eastern, northeastern and east-central states).
Kerala is bracing for heavy rain and gusty winds, especially in Kollam and Alappuzha.
Jammu and Kashmir will keep getting showers with thunderstorms, while Assam and other parts of northeast India are also in for more rain.
Southern states like Tamil Nadu are looking at steady downpours too, so keep your umbrellas handy!