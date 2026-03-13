Delhi cop arrested for running fake police clearance certificate racket

Two FIRs have been filed covering forgery, impersonation, drug charges

During a raid in Sunlight Colony, police found stacks of fake certificates, blank forms, and stamps that looked official.

Arun's partner Tushar, a former police mitra, was also involved. Digital copies of the fakes were seized too.

A woman from Uzbekistan was present during the raid and is now under investigation for possible links to narcotics activity.

Two FIRs have been filed covering forgery, impersonation, and drug charges.