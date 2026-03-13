Delhi cop arrested for running fake police clearance certificate racket
India
A Delhi Police constable, Arun, has been arrested for running a fake police clearance certificate (PCC) racket linked to a drug case.
He was charging people ₹1,000 to ₹2,000 for forged PCCs, documents that usually take weeks to get, after being caught during a probe into a drug trafficker found with MDMA.
Two FIRs have been filed covering forgery, impersonation, drug charges
During a raid in Sunlight Colony, police found stacks of fake certificates, blank forms, and stamps that looked official.
Arun's partner Tushar, a former police mitra, was also involved. Digital copies of the fakes were seized too.
A woman from Uzbekistan was present during the raid and is now under investigation for possible links to narcotics activity.
Two FIRs have been filed covering forgery, impersonation, and drug charges.