Delhi couple in judicial custody for making racist remarks
A Delhi couple, Ruby Jain and Harsh Singh, have been sent to 14 days in judicial custody after allegedly making racist remarks and threats toward three women tenants from Arunachal Pradesh.
The argument started on February 20 over dust from electrical work in their Malviya Nagar building, but quickly escalated when the women said the couple insulted their Northeast identity, accused them of running massage parlors, and made other derogatory comments.
Jain, Singh arrested, remanded to 14 days' judicial custody
An FIR was filed under relevant laws including the SC/ST Act, with police investigating both mental harassment claims and possible hate speech.
Jain and Singh were arrested on February 25 and remanded to 14 days' judicial custody.
The case has drawn strong reactions—Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta strongly condemned the incident and said she will meet the victims personally. Political leaders from across India are demanding justice and stricter action against discrimination.