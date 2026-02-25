Delhi couple in judicial custody for making racist remarks India Feb 25, 2026

A Delhi couple, Ruby Jain and Harsh Singh, have been sent to 14 days in judicial custody after allegedly making racist remarks and threats toward three women tenants from Arunachal Pradesh.

The argument started on February 20 over dust from electrical work in their Malviya Nagar building, but quickly escalated when the women said the couple insulted their Northeast identity, accused them of running massage parlors, and made other derogatory comments.