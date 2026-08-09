Delhi court clears Brij Bhushan Singh in wrestlers' harassment allegations
India
A Delhi court has cleared former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Singh of a sexual harassment case involving women wrestlers, including Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik.
The court called the allegations "false and fabricated," with the reported incidents from 2016 to 2019.
Women wrestlers recanted, BJP demands action
During the trial, both wrestlers took back their statements, which weakened the case against Singh.
The judge said the women wrestlers' testimony turned hostile and the accusations seemed "politically motivated" and possibly part of a conspiracy.
Afterward, the BJP called for accountability and action for what they called deliberate false claims meant to damage Singh's reputation.