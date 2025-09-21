Delhi court defers bail hearing of BMW crash accused
A Delhi court has pushed back the bail hearing for Gaganpreet Makkad, accused of causing the death of Finance Ministry official Navjot Singh in a BMW crash on September 14, 2025.
The accident happened when Makkad's car hit a metro pillar and then collided with Singh's motorcycle—he died shortly after being taken to the hospital, while his wife was injured.
Makkad's phone, license under scrutiny
Makkad is facing charges like culpable homicide not amounting to murder, rash driving, and trying to hide evidence. She's in judicial custody until September 27.
Police are holding off on her bail as they want more time to check her phone and license, saying there are concerns about witness tampering.
The court has also ordered CCTV footage from the area to be preserved while both sides push for more evidence to be collected and reviewed.