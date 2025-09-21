Next Article
HAL to pick 2 firms as AMCA core partners
India
HAL is moving forward with plans to build India's own fifth-generation stealth jet, the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA).
They've reached out to 28 companies and will pick up to two as core partners, aiming to lock things in soon under the Aeronautical Development Agency's push.
AMCAs to start flying by 2035
Selected firms will help design and test the first prototypes, with a test flight targeted for 2029 and full production by 2035.
The project brings together public and private players—think names like Tata Advanced Systems and Larsen & Toubro—to boost India's air power as rivals like China upgrade their fleets.
If all goes well, around 120 AMCAs could be flying from 2035 onward.