HAL to pick 2 firms as AMCA core partners

AMCAs to start flying by 2035

Selected firms will help design and test the first prototypes, with a test flight targeted for 2029 and full production by 2035.

The project brings together public and private players—think names like Tata Advanced Systems and Larsen & Toubro—to boost India's air power as rivals like China upgrade their fleets.

If all goes well, around 120 AMCAs could be flying from 2035 onward.