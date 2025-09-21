Manipur ambush: BJP MP files complaint against X user
After a deadly ambush on an Assam Rifles convoy in Manipur's Bishnupur district left two soldiers dead and five injured, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Maharaja Sanajaoba Leishemba filed a police complaint against X (formerly Twitter) user Shalini Shukla.
Shukla allegedly shared a misleading photo online, implying that Leishemba is the leader of the militant group Arambai Tenggol and expressing anti-national passages.
Legal action for defamation
Leishemba wants legal action for defamation and is pushing for an investigation into who's behind the "fake" account.
Meanwhile, police have detained two suspects related to the ambush and seized a Maruti van reportedly used in the attack.
In response to the violence, Manipur's Governor held a high-level security meeting to boost coordination among security forces.
Public tributes honored the fallen soldiers, while local groups condemned the attack.