Next Article
Major Raunaq Singh dies in J&K; Chinar Corps pays tribute
India
Major Apraant Raunaq Singh, posted along the Line of Control in Kupwara, Jammu and Kashmir, sadly lost his life while on duty—though not in combat.
He was serving in the Nowgam sector and was originally from Banaras.
The Chinar Corps paid heartfelt tribute and assured his family of their support during this tough time.
J&K police chief visits Sopore, checks on security measures
Meanwhile, J&K's police chief Nalin Prabhat visited Sopore to check on security efforts. He opened a new Special Operations Group complex and led a meeting to strengthen local safety measures.
Prabhat made it clear: "No guilty should escape, and no innocent should be harmed."
The push is to keep the region peaceful by staying proactive against threats.