Major Raunaq Singh dies in J&K; Chinar Corps pays tribute India Sep 21, 2025

Major Apraant Raunaq Singh, posted along the Line of Control in Kupwara, Jammu and Kashmir, sadly lost his life while on duty—though not in combat.

He was serving in the Nowgam sector and was originally from Banaras.

The Chinar Corps paid heartfelt tribute and assured his family of their support during this tough time.