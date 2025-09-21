Assam government to finalize Zubeen Garg's last rites arrangements
Assam is preparing to say goodbye to singer Zubeen Garg, who sadly passed away in Singapore on September 19 while swimming in the sea without a life jacket.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Sunday (September 21, 2025) to finalize plans for Zubeen's cremation.
His body is expected in Delhi around midnight and will be flown to Guwahati with Union Minister Pabitra Margherita.
A cabinet meeting in Guwahati at 6pm will sort out the final details for the last rites. Fans can pay their respects at Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex from 9am to 7pm.
Responding to Zubeen's wife Garima's plea about dropping FIRs against his manager, Sarma said he understands her feelings but stressed that a legal investigation is important for justice.
He also urged everyone to keep the peace and promised all arrangements would provide a farewell with dignity and respect, honoring Zubeen's legacy.