Uttarakhand cloudburst: Family of 3 killed, husband rescued
A sudden cloudburst in Chamoli, Uttarakhand, led to a deadly landslide that took the lives of the 38-year-old woman and her 10-year-old twin sons, Vishal and Vikas.
After 16 hours under debris, only the woman's husband, Kunwar Singh, was found alive.
The disaster left eight people missing and sparked a large search with local teams and the NDRF/SDRF.
Temporary Bailey bridge to be built
Authorities have set up camps for families who lost their homes and are building a temporary Bailey bridge to reconnect key roads.
The area is also dealing with damage from another recent cloudburst in Dehradun that hit places like the Tapkeshwar Mahadev Temple.
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has promised quick road repairs and is closely monitoring relief work as the state faces ongoing monsoon challenges.