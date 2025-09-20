Santacruz beats its usual September rainfall in just 20 days

Reservoirs almost full, yellow alert issued

All this rain means Mumbai's water reservoirs are now almost topped up at 99.67% capacity—great news for the city!

Santacruz leads the pack with a huge 2,892mm this season, while Colaba trails behind.

The weather department has put out a yellow alert but no major warnings for September 21.

Expect light rain and some thunderstorms over the next few days—so maybe keep that umbrella handy just in case.