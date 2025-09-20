Santacruz beats its usual September rainfall in just 20 days
The Santacruz station has already beaten its usual September rainfall, clocking 393mm by September 20, 2024.
Suburban areas got a surprise soaking with 61mm in just one day. This comes on the heels of an exceptionally wet August, which saw over double its normal rain.
Compared to earlier dry months, this sudden downpour is definitely making up for lost time, as recent rainfall compensates for earlier shortfalls.
Reservoirs almost full, yellow alert issued
All this rain means Mumbai's water reservoirs are now almost topped up at 99.67% capacity—great news for the city!
Santacruz leads the pack with a huge 2,892mm this season, while Colaba trails behind.
The weather department has put out a yellow alert but no major warnings for September 21.
Expect light rain and some thunderstorms over the next few days—so maybe keep that umbrella handy just in case.