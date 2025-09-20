Next Article
Sonia, Rahul, Priyanka among Congress leaders booked for 'anti-national' remarks
India
A legal complaint has been filed in Lucknow against six top Congress leaders—including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Mallikarjun Kharge, K C Venugopal, and Jairam Ramesh—over comments made at the Congress headquarters opening in Delhi on January 15, 2025.
The complainant says Rahul claimed he was "fighting against the nation of India," which sparked accusations of making "anti-national" remarks.
Complaint also names other Congress leaders
The complaint also names Mallikarjun Kharge, KC Venugopal, and Jairam Ramesh, arguing that not objecting to Rahul's words meant they agreed with him.
The accuser believes these statements were intended to stir division and undermine national institutions.
The court will hear the complainant's statement on October 1.