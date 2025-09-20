Sonia, Rahul, Priyanka among Congress leaders booked for 'anti-national' remarks India Sep 20, 2025

A legal complaint has been filed in Lucknow against six top Congress leaders—including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Mallikarjun Kharge, K C Venugopal, and Jairam Ramesh—over comments made at the Congress headquarters opening in Delhi on January 15, 2025.

The complainant says Rahul claimed he was "fighting against the nation of India," which sparked accusations of making "anti-national" remarks.