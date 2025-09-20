Jaishankar to focus on terrorism, multipolar world at UNGA

Jaishankar's agenda: BRICS meeting, US-India talks

Jaishankar will join major diplomatic events, including the BRICS Foreign Ministers's meeting as India gears up for its 2026 presidency.

He's also set to meet US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to discuss trade and recent H-1B visa fee hikes.

Plus, India's support for Palestine at the UN shows it's staying active on big global issues.