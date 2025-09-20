Next Article
Jaishankar to focus on terrorism, multipolar world at UNGA
India's External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, is heading to New York for the United Nations General Assembly next week.
He'll take the stage on September 27 to spotlight India's push for a multipolar world and a tough stance against terrorism—especially after the recent Pahalgam attack.
Jaishankar's agenda: BRICS meeting, US-India talks
Jaishankar will join major diplomatic events, including the BRICS Foreign Ministers's meeting as India gears up for its 2026 presidency.
He's also set to meet US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to discuss trade and recent H-1B visa fee hikes.
Plus, India's support for Palestine at the UN shows it's staying active on big global issues.