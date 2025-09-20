Next Article
K'taka son strangles father to death over property dispute
India
In Bengaluru's Dasarahalli, a class 10 dropout and unemployed named Manoj allegedly killed his father, Manjunatha, hoping to grab his share of the family property.
Police say Manoj then tried to make it look like a suicide with help from his friend Praveen Reddy.
Now, Manoj is on the run while police dig deeper into what happened.
Manoj was frustrated about not getting family's rental property
Manoj was reportedly frustrated about not getting the family's rental property and had heard his dad might not hand it over.
With his mother and younger brother away at the time, he allegedly teamed up with Reddy for the crime.
The post-mortem found Manjunatha died from strangulation, not suicide as Manoj had claimed.
Police have arrested Reddy and are searching for Manoj.