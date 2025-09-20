Soldier killed in encounter with terrorists in J&K's Doda
A soldier, Lance Dafadar Baldev Chand, lost his life during the night of September 19-20, 2025, during an Army operation targeting suspected terrorists in the Doda-Udhampur region of Jammu.
The White Knight Corps launched the mission after spotting 3-4 terrorists hiding out in Seoj Dhar.
The firefight began Friday evening and sadly left Chand with fatal injuries.
Operation still underway; no terrorist casualties reported
No terrorist casualties have been reported yet, and the operation is still underway as of Saturday evening.
Jammu & Kashmir Police's special operations group has joined forces with the Army, navigating tough forest terrain to track down those involved.
Meanwhile, Anantnag district has tightened security—banning drones and UAVs without permission—in the wake of movement of terrorists in a forest range of south Kashmir.