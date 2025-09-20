Soldier killed in encounter with terrorists in J&K's Doda

Operation still underway; no terrorist casualties reported

No terrorist casualties have been reported yet, and the operation is still underway as of Saturday evening.

Jammu & Kashmir Police's special operations group has joined forces with the Army, navigating tough forest terrain to track down those involved.

Meanwhile, Anantnag district has tightened security—banning drones and UAVs without permission—in the wake of movement of terrorists in a forest range of south Kashmir.