Manipur ambush: Governor Bhalla chairs urgent security meeting in Imphal
After a deadly attack on Assam Rifles personnel in Manipur left two soldiers dead and five injured, Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla led an urgent security meeting in Imphal.
The focus was on tracking down those behind the attack and stepping up security in vulnerable and sensitive areas across the state.
Need to maintain law and order: Bhalla
Governor Bhalla paid tribute to Nb. Sub. Shyam Gurung and Rfn. Ranjit Singh Kashyap at IG AR (S) Headquarters, emphasizing the need to maintain law and order.
Top officials discussed better patrolling, smarter intelligence sharing, and tighter protection for highways and border areas to prevent more violence.