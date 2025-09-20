Purulia: Kurmi protest turns violent, several injured
What started as a peaceful protest by the Kurmi community at Kotshila railway station in Purulia on Saturday quickly escalated.
Around 4pm protesters demanding Scheduled Tribe status broke through police lines and reached the platform, leading to clashes.
Police tried to control the situation with baton charges and tear gas, but some protesters responded by throwing stones.
Calcutta HC's ruling on Kurmi blockade
This unrest came just days after the Calcutta High Court ruled against the Kurmi community's planned rail and road blockade on September 20, calling it unconstitutional.
Authorities had already warned that strict action would be taken against anyone breaking the law.
During Saturday's violence, several officers were hurt and station property was damaged; many protesters were detained according to local police.