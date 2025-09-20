Jaipur jail inmates escape after cutting bars, climbing 27-foot wall
Two inmates pulled off a dramatic escape from Jaipur Central Jail in the early hours of Saturday.
Using a knife to cut through their cell bars and a garden hose to climb the 27-foot wall—dodging high-tension wires along the way—Naval Kishore Mahawar and Anees Kumar managed to slip out.
Both were in for theft charges after being arrested earlier this week.
Jail officials under probe after latest breach
Anees Kumar, described as the mastermind and known for repeat offenses, has already been caught again, but Mahawar is still missing.
Jail officials are under investigation after this latest breach—especially since there have been other recent security lapses like prisoners spotted outside during medical trips and even an Instagram reel filmed inside.
As Additional Director General Rupinder Singh put it, their lean build made squeezing through tight spaces possible, but it's clear the jail's security needs serious attention.