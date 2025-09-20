Jaipur jail inmates escape after cutting bars, climbing 27-foot wall

Jail officials under probe after latest breach

Anees Kumar, described as the mastermind and known for repeat offenses, has already been caught again, but Mahawar is still missing.

Jail officials are under investigation after this latest breach—especially since there have been other recent security lapses like prisoners spotted outside during medical trips and even an Instagram reel filmed inside.

As Additional Director General Rupinder Singh put it, their lean build made squeezing through tight spaces possible, but it's clear the jail's security needs serious attention.