Bihar CM transfers ₹2,920cr to 49L students' bank accounts
Big news for students in Bihar—Chief Minister Nitish Kumar just transferred ₹2,920 crore directly into the bank accounts of over 49 lakh students.
The money comes from state schemes like the Mukhyamantri Cycle Yojana and Kanya Utthan Yojana, all aimed at making education more accessible and helping young people stay in school.
Education budget skyrockets from ₹4,366cr to ₹77,690cr
Alongside this financial boost, 259 infrastructure-related projects were completed and inaugurated, with foundation stones laid for another 72 new ones—think better science labs, libraries, and hostels.
Bihar's education budget has jumped from ₹4,366 crore back in 2005 to a massive ₹77,690 crore now.
The goal? Making sure every student gets the support they need to succeed.