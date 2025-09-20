Bihar CM transfers ₹2,920cr to 49L students' bank accounts

Education budget skyrockets from ₹4,366cr to ₹77,690cr

Alongside this financial boost, 259 infrastructure-related projects were completed and inaugurated, with foundation stones laid for another 72 new ones—think better science labs, libraries, and hostels.

Bihar's education budget has jumped from ₹4,366 crore back in 2005 to a massive ₹77,690 crore now.

The goal? Making sure every student gets the support they need to succeed.