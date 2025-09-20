India reviews US's $100,000 H-1B visa fee hike
India is reviewing a recent US decision to raise the H-1B visa fee to a whopping $100,000—set to kick in on September 21, 2025.
This could hit Indian tech firms hard, since they rely on these visas for sending skilled workers to the US.
Industry leaders are already flagging concerns, calling the move a big deal for both countries' tech and economic ties.
Nasscom warns of disruptions
Nasscom warns this fee hike is more than 60% of an average Indian employee's US salary and could seriously disrupt business operations.
The abrupt rollout also leaves little time for companies or families of H-1B holders to prepare.
India's government has expressed hope that the US will address these disruptions, stressing how important these visas are for people and businesses on both sides.