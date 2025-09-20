IMD: Southwest monsoon to fully retreat from HP, Punjab by 25th
The IMD says the southwest monsoon will fully retreat from Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Haryana by September 25.
After a slow exit—especially in Punjab and Himachal—light to moderate showers might still pop up in Himachal Pradesh until September 22, while most of Punjab and Haryana are expected to be mostly dry after September 20.
The withdrawal line now stretches from Bhatinda down to Bhuj.
Monsoon's impact in numbers
This year's monsoon hit Himachal Pradesh hard: 430 people lost their lives, nearly 500 were injured, and dozens are still missing.
Even now, hundreds of roads (including major highways) are blocked, power is patchy due to damaged transformers, and water shortages are making daily life tough.
Mandi district was hit the worst, but places like Kullu and Shimla also faced major disruptions—reminding everyone just how much impact a single season can have on an entire region.