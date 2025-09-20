IMD: Southwest monsoon to fully retreat from HP, Punjab by 25th India Sep 20, 2025

The IMD says the southwest monsoon will fully retreat from Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Haryana by September 25.

After a slow exit—especially in Punjab and Himachal—light to moderate showers might still pop up in Himachal Pradesh until September 22, while most of Punjab and Haryana are expected to be mostly dry after September 20.

The withdrawal line now stretches from Bhatinda down to Bhuj.